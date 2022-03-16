BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo among first Grammy performers

Los Angeles, March 16

The Recording Academy has announced the first slate of artists to perform at this year's Grammy Award show: Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Taking place live from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas and hosted by Trevor Noah, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards will broadcast live on Sunday, April 3, according to 'Variety'.

Brothers Osborne received two Grammy nominations this year for Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Best Country Album. Current nominees BTS are up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, reports 'Variety'.

Six-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile is nominated for Record of the Year, Two Nods for Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best American Roots Performance.

Seven-time Grammy winner and current nominee Billie Eilish received seven nominations this year: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Music Video, and Best Music Film.

Two-time Grammy winner and current nominee Lil Nas X is nominated for five categories. Previous nominee Jack Harlow has two nominations this year for his work on 'Montero', in the categories of Best Melodic Rap Performance and Album of the Year.

First time nominee Olivia Rodrigo is up for seven Grammy Awards: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Music Video.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Raj Kapoor serves as the show-runner and executive producer, alongside Ben Winston and Jesse Collins as executive producers, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay as co-executive producer.

Hamish Hamilton returns as director and Eric Cook as supervising producer with Tabitha D'umo, Patrick Menton, Fatima Robinson, and David Wild as producers. IANS