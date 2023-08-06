 BTS star Jungkook hums 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR', fans surprised : The Tribune India

  BTS star Jungkook hums 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR', fans surprised

BTS star Jungkook hums 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR', fans surprised

A Korean fan asked Jung Kook if he knew 'Naatu Naatu'

BTS star Jungkook hums 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR', fans surprised

K-pop star Jung Kook shares he has seen the track. Instagram/jungkook



IANS

Seoul, August 6

K-pop star Jung Kook, who is the youngest member of BTS left fans awed when he started humming the Academy Award winning track 'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's global blockbuster film 'RRR'. This incident happened, when a Korean fan had asked the K-pop star if he knew the track to which he started humming the tune.

The interaction came on the singer's Weverse platform where BTS along with many other K-pop stars frequently interact with their fans. There, a fan asked if he had seen 'RRR' to which the 25-year old began humming the track knowing it completely by heart.

For the BTS Army which is what the group's fan club is called, and particularly for Indian members of that club, this was indeed a very surprising moment and a cause for much joy.

One of the India fans wrote: "I am genuinely impressed that he acknowledges the existence of Telugu cinema."

Another fan wrote: "That's really a special feeling for Indian ARMys (Indian members of the BTS Army) when he mentions anything related to India."

Another thrilled netizen and BTS Army fan wrote: "Finally, I am happy he knows Telugu exists in the world."

The comment section in X formerly known as Twitter got flooded with one fan even saying "OMG!! Can't Believe he knows this!!"

The track composed by composer M.M. Keeravani took the whole world by storm as 'Naatu Naatu' became a global phenomenon all across the world from India to the US, Nepal, Japan, Canada, South Korea, Russia, the UK, Iran, the UAE, South Africa, Thailand, Germany, Singapore, Israel, Ireland among many more.

While the entirety of 'RRR' caught everyone off guard and it became one of the biggest movies of 2022 garnering universal acclaim as well as winning Golden Globe and Saturn Awards along with Oscar nods, 'Naatu Naatu' marked the first instance in a very long while where Indian cinema had received an Oscar.

