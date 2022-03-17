BTS to perform at 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas

The 21st century pop icons BTS will be performing at the 64th Grammy Awards, according to an announcement made by the Recording Academy. This year, BTS has been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with their chart-topping single Butter. This marks the second year in a row that BTS will perform at the Grammys and have also been nominated.
Other performers in the first line-up include Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow and Olivia Rodrigo. The 64th Grammy Awards will be held at MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on April 3. — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Increase airpower, have more long-range weapons: Parliamentary panel
Induction of light combat aircraft & fighter aircraft to off...
'Will stall flight of youth abroad': Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab CM
Will work together for Punjab’s growth and welfare of its pe...
AgustaWestland scam: Ex-Def Secy, four IAF men named in chargesheet
Rs 3,600-cr scam pertains to alleged bribery for purchase of...
Michael Schumacher, Maria Sharapova in Gurugram FIR
A luxury housing project which failed to take off, was publi...