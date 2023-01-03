BTS video of Upendra-directorial ‘UI’ is about lights, smoke, fire and intense music

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 3

Kannada hitmaker Upendra Rao is returning to direction after seven years with UI, which will marks his 11th project as a director. As the New Year begins, the makers of the film have released the behind-the-scenes video on YouTube giving us a glimpse of how Upendra is calling the shots.

The video, which was released yesterday, is currently going viral with Upendra fans expressing their excitement for the upcoming flick. A user commented, “Wating for next Big Indian masterpiece Movie.” Another fan wrote, “Genius Work’. A third viewer said, “Another masterpiece from Kannada industry.”

Check it out:

Upendra has completed three decades in the industry and the UI makers’ decision to share the BTS footage will fans has seems to hit the right chord. The video gives a glimpse of all the effort that goes into making a film. Upendra, who will also be playing the lead role in UI, can be seen sitting behind the camera and giving instructions on what should be the next step.

Upendra’s last directorial was psychological thriller film Uppi 2, released in 2015. The movie was a huge hit at the box office and completed 50 days of run. Upendra also won the South Indian International Movie Award for Best Director for this film.

UI, backed by Lahari Films and Venus Enterrtainers, has set the tone for 2023 with the BTS video that also wishes audience Happy New Year.