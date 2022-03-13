‘Bullydawood aur unke chamche sadme mein chale gaye hai’, Kangana Ranaut questions silence of Bollywood on the success of ‘The Kashmir Files’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 13

Kangana Ranaut maintains her brash and uncomplicated approach, while talking about social or film industry issues. She never shies away from being critical of stuff she dislikes or finds immoral.

This time, Kangana took to social media to appreciate recent release, The Kashmir Files. The actress also pointed out reluctant approach of film industry towards the film and claimed that many people of Bollywood are in shock with the film’s success.

On Sunday, Kangana wrote a long note to hail movie depicting atrocities and exodus of Kashmiri pandits. She wrote, “Please notice the pin drop silence in the film industry about #thekashmirfiles not just content even its business is exemplary... investment and profit proportion might be such a case study that it will be the most successful and profitable film of the year. It also broke many myths about theatres being exclusive for big budgets event films or visual/VFX spectacles post pandemic, it is breaking every myth and preconceived notion that was there and bringing back the audiences to the theatres, 6am shows in multiplexes are full it's unbelievable!!!"

The actor then added that 'Bullydawood' (a term she uses for Bollywood) "aur unke chamche sadme mein chale gaye hai (Bollywood bullies and their cronies are in shock)." Her note concluded with, "Not a word sari duniya dekh rahi hai inko lekin phir bhi not a word (the whole world is watching but not them). There time is upp!!"

Kangana also quoted a critic who laid out figures of movie and the unprecedented growth over the last few days. Alongside Instagram story, Kangana wrote, “No cheap publicity, no fake numbers, no mafia anti-national agendas...desh badlega to filmein bhi badleingi (When the country will change, films will change too). Jai Hind!"

The Kashmir Files started strongly at the box office despite a limited release. On its opening day, it grossed just overRs3.5 crore, and on Saturday, it improved that number substantially to makeRs8.5 crore on the day.