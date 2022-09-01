Bumble is back with ‘Dating These Nights’

Bumble is set to launch the third edition of its popular series Dating These Nights. The series is slated to go live today (September 1) on Bumble’s YouTube channel. The first episode, Romances and Bromances, will feature Zoya Akhtar and Jim Sarbh, as they talk about modern masculinity. Age of Love, the second episode, will see Mrunal Thakur and Shriya Pilgaonkar discuss dating in one’s 30s. Ending the season, Banking on Love will feature Vijay Varma and Srishti Dixit.

Mrunal Thakur says, “In retrospect, even when I meet people who are in their 30s, they are clear about what they want. I am seeking that sort of transparency. Being a part of Bumble’s Dating These Nights series has been an eye-opening process, as I’ve been able to discover myself more. These conversations are surely rendering a positive change in the world and I’m happy that I can pursue life the way I want even in my 30s.”