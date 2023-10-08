Burger day

IANS

Hollywood singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has been caught on her apparent cheat day. The actress/singer, who is known for being conscious of her food intake, was spotted enjoying fast food during a morning drive-thru run with Ben Affleck.

Recently, the pair was seen pulling up to a drive-thru window at a McDonald’s in Los Angeles. They ordered some indulgent fast food with Ben driving his eco-friendly Rivian SUV. After waiting their turn in line just like the other customers, the pair grabbed food from the pick-up window. Ben’s meal came with a large fountain drink, while JLo, who was sitting in the passenger seat, was later seen chowing down on a burger.

While Ben is known for his love of Dunkin’ Donuts, JLo is notoriously strict about what she puts in her body. “We eat a lot of green vegetables, asparagus, Brussel sprouts, broccoli and kale,” she previously told a magazine of her eating habits with her two children, Max and Emme.