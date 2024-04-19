Businessman Raj Kundra reacts with cryptic post after assets worth crores seized in Bitcoin Ponzi scam

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 19

Businessman Raj Kundra shared a cryptic post as Instagram story about staying calm late Thursday night after ED seized his assets worth Rs 97.79 crore in a probe linked to Rs 6,600-crore Bitcoin Ponzi scam.

Kundra, husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, shared the photo of a roaring lion with the text that read: “Learning to stay calm when you feel disrespected is a different type of growth.”

Today, he posted another Instagram story that read: “There is a time to be a nice person. And there is a time to say enough is enough.”

