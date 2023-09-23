Cake-cutting kiss from Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's engagement goes viral

Chandigarh, September 23
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding festivities have been the talk of the town. Amidst all the updates, a video from Parineeti and Raghav's engagement has gone viral. In the video, the soon-to-be married couple kiss each other as they cut the cake.
Watch here:
#ParineetiChopra and #raghavchadha 's cake cutting captured in pure bliss. pic.twitter.com/aASyfg8tlE— 𝐃𝙴𝚅 ࿐ (@Devendr47974332) September 23, 2023
Parineeti Chopra is all set to tie the knot with AAP politician Raghav Chadha tomorrow at the Taj Lake in Udaipur. The couple is already in the ‘City of Lakes’ and the wedding festivities have begun. While Parineeti and Raghav hosted a welcome lunch for their guests, a 90s-themed Bollywood sangeet is planned for the evening. DJ Sumit Sethi is set to perform at the musical evening.
