 'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema to be joined by Chris Gayle in Mumbai tour : The Tribune India

'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema to be joined by Chris Gayle in Mumbai tour

Chris Gayle to release his song teaser at the show

'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema to be joined by Chris Gayle in Mumbai tour

A poster of Rema's upcoming Mumbai show. Instagram/heisrema



Mumbai, May 8 

'Calm Down' singer Rema will be joined by West Indies batting legend Chris Gayle during his musical tour in Mumbai under his 'Rema Calm Down India Tour'.

"I am very happy to know about Rema performing in India. My forthcoming musical video is a collaboration with ace music composer Arko, and we have planned to release our song teaser at Rema's Mumbai show. I am excited to be there and share it with all my fans. Best wishes to Rema," Chris Gayle said.

Here's a post about the show:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by REMA (@heisrema)

The West Indies batting legend, who will be making a surprise appearance, will be premiering the teaser of his brand-new tropical track 'Oh Fatima' live at the Mumbai leg of the concert.

He will be joined on stage by his collaborator -- Indian singer-songwriter and composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee.

The summertime song which was shot in Dubai marks Gayle's debut in English rap.

The other opening acts scheduled to perform in Mumbai are Edward Maya, Karan Kanchan, Zahrah Khan, while Riar Saab, Tsumyoki, Akash Ahuja, Pablo Dutta, Wicked Sunny, Karan Kanchan, UNB MC Panda, Oh! Kalpanik, Kashish Rathore, Van Moon and DRV will open for the artist in Delhi and DIVINE, Sickflip, DJ KAN-I, KAY-VEE, DJ Scintillate will take over the console at the Hyderabad show.

For his show, the widely popular Nigerian hitmaker will be using incredible props such as inflatable large neon mushrooms, illuminated rotating horse carousel as well as dethorned roses and hazard waste style metal barrels with graffiti to draw correlations to his debut album 'Rave & Roses'.

The 24-year-old who will be making multiple entries on stage using lowrider style bicycle, rickshaw and quad bike will be accompanied by a six-feet life sized stuffed teddy bear mascot.

The layered stage builds will include technological marvels such as a half vintage car as well as a house front.

The forthcoming tour titled 'Rema Calm Down India Tour' is part of the multi-talented artiste and producer's world tour and will see the rapper and singer-songwriter kicking off his trek with Delhi on May 12 at JLN Stadium, followed by Mumbai on May 13 at NSCI Dome and finally in Hyderabad on May 14 at Prism.

Rema Calm Down India Tour 2023 is presented and produced by Offline Guys, Yuvraj Entertainment, Grid Entertainment in collaboration with Afrodesh.

#Chris Gayle #Rema

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

2
Ludhiana

SAD dist chief passes away

3
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

4
Nation

Kerala houseboat tragedy: Death count rises to 21, rescue operation under way

5
Nation

Wrestlers set May 21 deadline for WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's arrest; govt sends panel for talks

6
Nation

3 civilians die as MiG-21 aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

7
Ludhiana

Three PSPCL employees booked on cheating charge

8
Himachal

In pictures: Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul receives snow

9
J & K

Y20 pre-summit catapults Ladakh into global limelight

10
Diaspora

Indian woman engineer among 9 killed in mass shooting incident in US

Don't Miss

View All
Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey
Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Top News

SC asks Centre, state to up security, relief and rehabilitation of those hit by Manipur violence

Manipur violence: SC expresses concern; asks Centre, state govt to take steps for relief, rehabilitation and evacuation

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud seeks an updated status re...

Chinese ‘militia’ in close proximity of ASEAN-India warships in south China Sea

Chinese 'militia' in close proximity of ASEAN-India warships in South China Sea

The Indian Defence establishment confirmed that Chinese acti...

Farmers break through barricades to join wrestlers’ protest in Delhi; police say no untoward incident

Farmers break through barricades to join wrestlers’ protest in Delhi; police say no untoward incident

Farmer leaders said they stand united with the wrestlers and...

Election Commission asks Congress chief to clarify, rectify social media post on Karnataka’s sovereignty

Election Commission asks Congress chief to clarify, rectify social media post on Karnataka’s sovereignty

EC letter to Kharge came following a complaint by the Bharat...

MiG-21 aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh; 2 civilian casualties reported, pilot safe

3 civilians die as MiG-21 aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

Pilot ejects safely, receives injuries


Cities

View All

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Govt should bring out truth by thoroughly investigating Amritsar blast incidents: SGPC chief Dhami

Blast points to negligence on authorities’ part, say Amritsar residents

Amritsar MC issues notice to lease holders

Amritsar Civic body to resume re-carpeting of roads

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

Rajnath Singh inaugurates IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

For Ayushmann Khurrana 'it's most special' that Panjab University in Chandigarh will honour him

Bids invited for sweeping at 13 Chandigarh villages, Mani Majra

Morning rainstorm snaps trees, hits power supply in Chandigarh tricity

8 years on, PGI's plan for new OT complex awaits resuscitation

Farmers break through barricades to join wrestlers’ protest in Delhi; police say no untoward incident

Farmers break through barricades to join wrestlers’ protest in Delhi; police say no untoward incident

Excise policy case desperate attempt by BJP to malign AAP: Arvind Kejriwal

Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Delhi HC asks Tihar jail authorities why no remedial action taken, calls it ‘unacceptable state of affairs’

Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court to pass order on charges against Aaftab Poonawala on Tuesday

AAP says excise policy 'scam' farce, cites bail to accused

Campaigning for high-stakes Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll ends; polling on Wednesday

Campaigning for high-stakes Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll ends; polling on Wednesday

Wheat arrival in Jalandhar dist mandis exceeds last year’s figures

Bikram Majithia slams CM Mann for 'shielding' Lal Chand Kataruchak amid obscene video row

Panchayat Union asks panches, sarpanches not to support AAP

Jalandhar byelection: As campaigning ends today, parties train guns on opponents

Gangster Sukha Barewalia shot dead in Ludhiana

Gangster Sukha Barewalia shot dead in Ludhiana

Ludhiana gas leak incident: NGT panel visits Giaspura locality

Doctors shifted to Aam Aadmi Clinics, 16 rural dispensaries shut in Ludhiana

Third-party audit finds quality control, financial flaws in road

2 juveniles escape from observation home

62,000 houses surveyed to prevent spread of dengue in Patiala district

62,000 houses surveyed to prevent spread of dengue in Patiala district

24 students take oath at Yadavindra Public School (YPS), Patiala, investiture

Dr Mohit-XI defeat Hustlers-XI by 19 runs