Cameron welcomes 2nd child

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have become proud parents to their second child. The couple, who married in January 2015, announced the birth of their son Cardinal in an Instagram post. Diaz and Madden are also parents to daughter Raddix, who was born on December 30, 2019.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
This comes after AAP decides to take out a candle march and ...
24-year-old Indian woman professional dies in car accident in US
Arshia Joshi loses her life in a tragic car accident in Penn...
‘Interference’: MEA summons German envoy over remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Says ‘biased assumptions’ are unwarranted
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves High Court, early hearing unlikely
High Court may take up petition only after Holi