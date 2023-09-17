Campus Beats on way

Amazon’s free video streaming service has announced their upcoming teen drama titled Campus Beats. Set in a prestigious dance academy, the show will take viewers through an array of emotions as it turns back time to the good-old college days. The story unfolds as select outsiders join the campus through a welfare programme, sparking rivalry, friendship, love and intense competition with existing students.

The riveting show premieres on Amazon miniTV from September 21 onwards, marking the platform’s stepping stone into the long format series. Helmed by Palki Malhotra, the dance drama features an ensemble cast, including Shantanu Maheshwari, Shruti Sinha, Sahaj Singh Chahal, Tanvi Gadkari, Harsh Dingwanii, Tanya Bhushan, Dhanshree Yadav, Teriya Magar, Adnaan Khan and Rohan Pal.

