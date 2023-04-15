Campus Diaries actor Rrajesh Yadav on the challenges of switching profession

Actor, writer and content creator Rrajesh Yadav, who was last seen in Campus Diaries, recently spoke about the challenges of transitioning from content creator to actor, social media influencers taking away roles from actors due to huge followers and what made him say yes to Campus Diaries franchise.

He said: “The transition from acting to content creation is different because there are a lot of challenges. I feel both the professions have their own set of challenges since in content creation you need to create characters on your own, whereas in acting you have been given a character to portray by the makers itself and you have to do justice to them. I think if you prepare and train yourself a bit then it becomes a little easier to act on the big screen.”

Sharing his opinion on social media influencers taking away roles from actors because of their strong presence, Rrajesh shared: “Yes, I do feel this is happening and it’s wrong that social media influencers are being cast for roles because of their huge followers and not on the basis of acting talent. For being a content creator, you don’t need to do theatre or take any training but for acting you need to learn those processes and craft. Talented actors are losing out on work due to influencers being cast due to a large fan following. I feel people who are giving out so much time in training and going through this process of honing their skills should be preferred more.” — IANS