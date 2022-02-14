Can you identify Anil Kapoor in this throwback picture from his schooldays?

Anil Kapoor shares a photograph from his childhood on Instagram

Anil Kapoor shared this photo. Instagram/anilskapoor

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 14

Actor Anil Kapoor was in a nostalgic mood on Sunday. He shared a throwback picture from his schooldays. In an annual class photo, Anil Kapoor is sitting with his batch mates and class teacher from 1st standard. But the catch here is, the actor wants you to identify him in this throwback photo. Captioning this childhood picture, Anil wrote, “Spot me if you can!" along with hashtags like #1ststandard #throwbackmemories and #schooldays.

Here's the throwback photo:

Some fans were quick to respond to his question. One user wrote, “12th boy from left in 3rd row.” Another one said, “Third row, third from right...u r looking like jugal hansraj from Masoom Sir.” Many other fans shared who they think is Anil Kapoor in this school-time photo.

When in a mood to share glimpse of his life with fans, Anil gets generous. Like the recent pictures he shared on his Twitter handle. In the pictures, the actor can be seen strolling on the beach in Sri Lanka. The trip seems to be a blend of fun and fitness. In one picture he is playing snooker and in yet another he is flexing his muscles after what seems like a weight training session. And all this in just one day. As Anil Kapoor captioned it: "Exploring Bentota with hashtag #ADayInSriLanka.”

Check out the post here:

Talking about work, Anil Kapoor was last seen in the Netflix thriller AK vs AK, co-starring director Anurag Kashyap. In 2020, he did Malang that stars Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. There are a bunch of films lined up for Anil. He has Dharma Productions' Jug Jugg Jeeyo, with Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. There is also Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal that features Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra. In one of his Instagram post he announced signing Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

#anilkapoor

'Nava Punjab BJP de naal': PM Modi says state needs 'double engine of development'

Charanjit Channi will run a govt of small and medium traders and farmers, Rahul Gandhi says in Hoshiarpur

Govt to ban 54 Chinese apps posing threat to national security

Kala Ramachandran appointed first woman Commissioner of Police of Gurugram

Prohibitory orders clamped in Mangaluru in view of hijab row

A golden opportunity to save Punjab from loot: AAP

