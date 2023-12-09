Canadian rapper Drake enjoys dinner date with bartender

Los Angeles, December 9
Rapper Drake went to have dinner with a bartender named Flacka after her work hours during his recent trip to Turks & Caicos.
In a video shared on Instagram Story, Drake appeared to be in good spirits as he serenaded Flacka by singing his track 'Feel No Ways' at their table. The bartender herself seemed to be enjoying the moment, biting her meals as she looked at the camera. She documented the night out on her Instagram feed.
Sharing a photo of her and the Grammy-winning rapper standing closely to one another, she wrote : "Turks Terrible Twins," adding a pink heart emoji, reports aceshowbiz.com.
Here's a video doing rounds on Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
The post didn't go unnoticed by Drake.
In the comment section, he replied: "Flacccccccacita the one and only no duplication could never be in a new location we drink enough for two vacations tequila and salt water…COMBINATION."
Drake reunited with Flacka when he and his crew hit an intimate beach club.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: US vetoes UN Security Council resolution on ceasefire in war-torn Gaza
Resolution gets the backing of 13 Council members, while the...
Meenakshi Lekhi denies approving Parliament question on Hamas, calls for inquiry; MEA flags 'procedural error'
The written answer to unstarred question number 980, uploade...
30 years on, Punjab Police tell high court that encounter in which militant was 'killed' was staged
Punjab Police tell Punjab and Haryana High Court that the in...
BSP suspends Danish Ali for 'anti-party' activities; MP refutes charge, says only raised voice against BJP Govt's policies
Move comes day after Ali walked out of Lok Sabha proceedings...
Odisha cash haul set to be 'highest-ever' with Rs 290 crore seizure
The tax department has deployed about 40 large and small mac...