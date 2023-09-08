Candy Cane Lane to premiere on December 1

Eddie Murphy is coming to town, bringing his trademark comedic chops to his first holiday film Candy Cane Lane about a man on a mission to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest.

The all-star ensemble cast includes Tracee Ellis Ross, Jillian Bell, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, D.C. Young Fly, and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes.

The film reunites director Reginald Hudlin, Murphy, and producer Brian Grazer for the first time since their 1992 hit, Boomerang.

The screenplay comes from Kelly Younger, inspired by his own childhood holiday experiences on Candy Cane Lane in El Segundo, CA.