Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Pooja Hegde, Tamannah Bhatia and Helly Shah spell magic on red carpet

Chandigarh, May 19

The Cannes 2022 has seen an impressive Indian contingent joining the festivities. India has also been chosen as the first ‘Country of Honour’ at Marche du Cinema this year. From actress Deepika Padukone being on jury duty this year, AR Rahman, R Madhavan, Shekhar Kapur, Mame Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tamannaah Bhatia and Pooja Hegde, among others, are a part of Indian delegation led by I&B minister Anurag Thakur.

On Day 2 of the festival, Cannes regular Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet ahead of the screening of Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick. Dressed in a voluminous floral black gown, she looked stunning. Her ensemble was designed by Dolce and Gabbana.

Check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's photos:

Pooja Hegde made her big Cannes red carpet debut in a white Maison Geyanna Youness ball gown. The ivory gown was accentuated with features and she looked no less than a dream in the strapless ensemble that had embellished bustier top and flowy feathery bottom with a long train.

Pooja Hegde shares her video from the 'iconic red carpet stairs':

For her debut red carpet, Tamannah Bhatia wore a black gown with a deep neck cut-out and thigh-high slit. She sparked in the black squin gown from Yanina Couture, which she paired with a floor-length sheer cape. During the day, the actress wore a white and blue piece by Amit Aggarwal. Ball gowns were a staple in Tamannaah's Cannes wardrobe. She wore this Gauri and Nainika one on Day 1.

Tamannah Bhatia during a photo shoot during the day:

Television actress Helly Shah also made her debut at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. She dazzled in a sea-blue embellished gown by Ziad Nakad. The dress had a plunging neckline with silver embellishments all over. Helly wore a long sheer cape that also had sequin work.

