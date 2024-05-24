Cannes 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari grabs eyeballs on red carpet in monochrome gown

ANI

Cannes, May 24

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari has been dishing out fashion goals like a diva at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

On Thursday, she walked the iconic red carpet in a stunning black and white gown. She tied her hair in a neat bun and kept her makeup simple.

The ‘Heeramandi’ star attended the screening of L’Amour Ouf (Beating Hearts) directed by Gilles Lellouche. Aditi represented cosmetics giant L’Oreal.

Fans have been going gaga over her red carpet look.

‘Absolute diva,’ a social media user commented on Instagram.

‘All eyes on her,’ another one wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

Aditi’s second look from Cannes 2024 was equally mesmerising. In the images and videos posted online, she could be seen walking on the streets of the French Riviera in a floral black gown. Her sleeveless ensemble comes in shades of yellow, black and green and features a halter neckline.

Not only did fans fall in love with her look but her fiance Siddharth also could not resist praising her.

‘Oh Wow!,’ he commented.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Aditi is being lauded for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’.