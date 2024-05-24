Cannes 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari grabs eyeballs on red carpet in monochrome gown

Cannes, May 24
Actor Aditi Rao Hydari has been dishing out fashion goals like a diva at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.
On Thursday, she walked the iconic red carpet in a stunning black and white gown. She tied her hair in a neat bun and kept her makeup simple.
The ‘Heeramandi’ star attended the screening of L’Amour Ouf (Beating Hearts) directed by Gilles Lellouche. Aditi represented cosmetics giant L’Oreal.
Fans have been going gaga over her red carpet look.
‘Absolute diva,’ a social media user commented on Instagram.
‘All eyes on her,’ another one wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Aditi’s second look from Cannes 2024 was equally mesmerising. In the images and videos posted online, she could be seen walking on the streets of the French Riviera in a floral black gown. Her sleeveless ensemble comes in shades of yellow, black and green and features a halter neckline.
Not only did fans fall in love with her look but her fiance Siddharth also could not resist praising her.
‘Oh Wow!,’ he commented.
Meanwhile, on the acting front, Aditi is being lauded for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Hands off!’ says Supreme Court; refuses to pass orders on ADR plea for full voter turnout data in 48 hours of polling
Bench led by Justice Dipankar Datta says the matter will be ...
‘Communal, casteist and nepotistic’: PM Modi slams INDIA bloc members at ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally in Himachal Pradesh’s Nahan
Modi was addressing ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally to garner support ...
Punjab Police arrest several farm leaders hours before PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar
Raids were conducted late Thursday night and in the wee hour...
Bangladesh MP ‘honey-trapped’ before 'murder'; close friend paid Rs 5 crore to contract killers
The killers mutilated the body, pealed flesh from bones and ...
Swati Maliwal assault case: Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar remanded in four-day judicial custody
He was in police custody since Saturday i.e. May 18