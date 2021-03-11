Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Thakur leads biggest Indian contingent at red carpet event

Indian delegation includes Shekhar Kapur, A R Rahman, Prasoon Joshi, R Madhavan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vani Tripathi, Pooja Hegde and folk artist Mame Khan

Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur leads an Indian delegation, including Bollywood actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan and Vani Tripathi, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, screenwriter Prasoon Joshi and music composer Ricky Kej at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film Final Cut at the Red Carpet of Cannes Film Festival, at Cannes in France. PTI

PTI

New Delhi, May 17

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur led the Indian contingent at the Cannes Film Festival, where India has been named as the ‘country of honour’ for ‘Marche du Film’, the business counterpart of the marquee event.

Thakur was received by India’s Ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf on Tuesday.

Thakur walked the red carpet at the festival along with Indian delegation comprising top personalities, including Shekhar Kapur, A R Rahman, Prasoon Joshi, R Madhavan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vani Tripathi, Pooja Hegde and folk artist Mame Khan, ahead of the screening of opening film “Coupez” (Final Cut) by Michel Hazanavicius.

“This will be the biggest Indian contingent to walk on the Cannes red carpet ever,” an I&B Ministry official earlier said.

On Wednesday, Thakur will inaugurate the India Pavilion at the business event alongside the Cannes Film Festival and participate in the opening night festivities of Marche Du Film at the Majestic Beach.

As one of the highlights of India’s status as the ‘country of honour’, a special screening of a restored Indian classic “Pratidwandi”, directed by Satyajit Ray, has been planned as part of the festival’s Cannes Classics selection.

In addition, world premieres of a selection of Indian films will be held at the Olympia Cinema.

India will be showcasing five movies - “Baghjan” (Assamese) by Jaicheng Zxai Dohutia, “Bailadila” (Chhattisgarhi) by Shailendra Sahu, “Ek Jagah Apni” (Hindi) by Ektara collective, “Follower” (Marathi) by Harshad Nalawde and “Shivamma” (Kannada) by Jai Shankar - under the “Goes to Cannes Section”.

These movies are part of the ‘Work In Progress’ lab under the Film Bazaar.

R Madhavan’s film, “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect”, will have its world premiere at the festival on May 19.

