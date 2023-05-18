Cannes Film Festival kicks off with Johnny Depp, Jeanne du Barry and a coterie of stars

ANI

The Cannes Film Festival red carpet sprang to life with the premiere of the Louis XV period drama Jeanne du Barry, with Johnny Depp, as the French Riviera movie pageant launched a star-studded and potentially controversy-rife 76th edition.

Throngs of onlookers shouted “Johnny!” as Depp, in purple-hued sunglasses signed autographs and edged back into the spotlight following his explosive trial last year with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Jeanne du Barry, directed and co-starring Maiwenn, has been billed as Depp’s comeback — though his prominent presence at Cannes has been hotly debated.

Helen Mirren

A coterie of stars streamed down Cannes’ famous red carpet for the opening night ceremony on Tuesday, including Brie Larson, Uma Thurman, Gong Li, Elle Fanning, Naomi Campbell, Catherine Deneuve (who graces this year’s festival poster) and a blue-haired Helen Mirren, who carried a fan labeled #worthit.

During the opening ceremony, Michael Douglas received an honorary Palme d’Or, with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones and their daughter, Carys Zeta Douglas, looking on from the audience.

“I’m even older than the festival,” said Douglas, 78, after receiving a warm standing ovation.

Douglas and Deneuve officially declared open a festival that promises a Cote d’Azur buffet of spectacle, scandal and cinema set to be served over the next 12 days.

Stars set to hit Cannes’ red carpet in the next week and a half include Natalie Portman, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Sean Penn, Alicia Vikander, Scarlett Johansson and Abel Tesfaye — also known as the Weeknd.

Araya Hargate

Manushi in fairytale gown

Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar recently walked the red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. For the occasion, she chose a lovely white dress by Fovari. The dramatic white dress had a lace bodice and trail that swept the floor behind her.

Sara Ali Khan made her Cannes red carpet debut and went full desi for her maiden outing. The actress wore a lehenga by Indian designer duo Abu-Sandeep as she posted her pictures against the blue Mediterranean Sea.

Esha Gupta

Esha dazzles in white

Jannat 2 actress Esha Gupta also walked the prestigious red carpet as she looked sensational in a white gown with exaggerated floral detailing. Esha attended the film festival as part of the Indian government delegation. She chose Nicolas Jebran couture for her debut Cannes appearance with thigh-high slit.

L Murugan and Guneet Monga

‘Embroidery by my local tailor’

Union Minister Murugan poses with Oscar-winning The Elephant Whisperers producer Guneet Monga Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan, who is leading the Indian delegation at the ongoing year’s Cannes Film Festival, posed with Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers producer Guneet Monga.

Murugan walked the red carpet in traditional attire. He was seen meeting Guneet at the Cannes film festival.

In the picture, Murugan is dressed in a white shirt which got the National Flag on its left side and a G20 logo on the right. He paired it with Veshti to represent his culture at the global level. Guneet, on the other hand, opted for a golden-tone saree.

Ahead of Cannes, Murugan said, “The embroidery on the shirt has been done by my local tailor. It makes me immensely proud to wear Tricolour on my chest.” “Since we are doing so many events and showcasing our heritage at the G20 year-long plan, it is only befitting that we tell the world about it,” he added.

This year’s special focus will be on India’s culture and heritage at the India Pavilion. The theme for this year’s Pavilion is based on the Goddess of knowledge, Saraswati. It has been designed by the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad with the theme - Showcasing India’s Creative Economy to the global community.

Urvashi Rautela

Pretty in pink

Actress Urvashi Rautela attended the Cannes Film Festival as she put her best fashion foot forward. The actress was seen wearing a pink tulle gown paired with statement jewellery. Her gown was designed by Sima Couture and the necklace was by Cartier.

Elle Fanning

The actress took to Instagram to share photos and videos of herself, which attracted all kinds of reactions. She wrote in her caption, “76th annual Cannes Film Festival red carpet opening...” Urvashi will be reportedly presenting the Parveen Babi biopic at the French Riviera. Urvashi will be part of a photocall launch event, where she will have a platform to represent her character. It will give a glimpse of what lies ahead for the highly-anticipated film’s release. —AP, IANS & ANI

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones (R) and daughter Cary (L)

Naomi Campbell

Uma Thurman

