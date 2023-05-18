 Cannes Film Festival kicks off with Johnny Depp, Jeanne du Barry and a coterie of stars : The Tribune India

Cannes Film Festival kicks off with Johnny Depp, Jeanne du Barry and a coterie of stars

Cannes Film Festival kicks off with Johnny Depp, Jeanne du Barry and a coterie of stars

Maiwenn and Johnny Depp



ANI

The Cannes Film Festival red carpet sprang to life with the premiere of the Louis XV period drama Jeanne du Barry, with Johnny Depp, as the French Riviera movie pageant launched a star-studded and potentially controversy-rife 76th edition.

Throngs of onlookers shouted “Johnny!” as Depp, in purple-hued sunglasses signed autographs and edged back into the spotlight following his explosive trial last year with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Jeanne du Barry, directed and co-starring Maiwenn, has been billed as Depp’s comeback — though his prominent presence at Cannes has been hotly debated.

Helen Mirren

A coterie of stars streamed down Cannes’ famous red carpet for the opening night ceremony on Tuesday, including Brie Larson, Uma Thurman, Gong Li, Elle Fanning, Naomi Campbell, Catherine Deneuve (who graces this year’s festival poster) and a blue-haired Helen Mirren, who carried a fan labeled #worthit.

During the opening ceremony, Michael Douglas received an honorary Palme d’Or, with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones and their daughter, Carys Zeta Douglas, looking on from the audience.

“I’m even older than the festival,” said Douglas, 78, after receiving a warm standing ovation.

Douglas and Deneuve officially declared open a festival that promises a Cote d’Azur buffet of spectacle, scandal and cinema set to be served over the next 12 days.

Stars set to hit Cannes’ red carpet in the next week and a half include Natalie Portman, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Sean Penn, Alicia Vikander, Scarlett Johansson and Abel Tesfaye — also known as the Weeknd.

Araya Hargate

Manushi in fairytale gown

Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar recently walked the red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. For the occasion, she chose a lovely white dress by Fovari. The dramatic white dress had a lace bodice and trail that swept the floor behind her.

Sara Ali Khan made her Cannes red carpet debut and went full desi for her maiden outing. The actress wore a lehenga by Indian designer duo Abu-Sandeep as she posted her pictures against the blue Mediterranean Sea.

Esha Gupta

Esha dazzles in white

Jannat 2 actress Esha Gupta also walked the prestigious red carpet as she looked sensational in a white gown with exaggerated floral detailing. Esha attended the film festival as part of the Indian government delegation. She chose Nicolas Jebran couture for her debut Cannes appearance with thigh-high slit.

L Murugan and Guneet Monga

‘Embroidery by my local tailor’

Union Minister Murugan poses with Oscar-winning The Elephant Whisperers producer Guneet Monga Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan, who is leading the Indian delegation at the ongoing year’s Cannes Film Festival, posed with Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers producer Guneet Monga.

Murugan walked the red carpet in traditional attire. He was seen meeting Guneet at the Cannes film festival.

In the picture, Murugan is dressed in a white shirt which got the National Flag on its left side and a G20 logo on the right. He paired it with Veshti to represent his culture at the global level. Guneet, on the other hand, opted for a golden-tone saree.

Ahead of Cannes, Murugan said, “The embroidery on the shirt has been done by my local tailor. It makes me immensely proud to wear Tricolour on my chest.” “Since we are doing so many events and showcasing our heritage at the G20 year-long plan, it is only befitting that we tell the world about it,” he added.

This year’s special focus will be on India’s culture and heritage at the India Pavilion. The theme for this year’s Pavilion is based on the Goddess of knowledge, Saraswati. It has been designed by the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad with the theme - Showcasing India’s Creative Economy to the global community.

Urvashi Rautela

Pretty in pink

Actress Urvashi Rautela attended the Cannes Film Festival as she put her best fashion foot forward. The actress was seen wearing a pink tulle gown paired with statement jewellery. Her gown was designed by Sima Couture and the necklace was by Cartier.

Elle Fanning

The actress took to Instagram to share photos and videos of herself, which attracted all kinds of reactions. She wrote in her caption, “76th annual Cannes Film Festival red carpet opening...” Urvashi will be reportedly presenting the Parveen Babi biopic at the French Riviera. Urvashi will be part of a photocall launch event, where she will have a platform to represent her character. It will give a glimpse of what lies ahead for the highly-anticipated film’s release. —AP, IANS & ANI

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones (R) and daughter Cary (L)
Naomi Campbell
Uma Thurman

Photos: Reuters, PTI &

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Punjab: Man caught for entering gurdwara in Rajpura wearing shoes, handed over to police

2
Punjab

Punjab cabinet approves 18 new I-T dept posts; Rs 95 crore transferred to MC Jalandhar for development

3
Haryana

NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana to unearth terrorist-drug smuggler-gangster nexus

4
Diaspora

Punjab-born police officer Pratima Bhullar Maldonado becomes highest-ranking South Asian woman in NYPD

5
Health

Study discovers combining swallowable gastric balloon, anti-obesity drug boosts weight loss

6
Sports

Sourav Ganguly's security upgraded to Z category

7
Delhi

Delhi police release photo of man masturbating in Metro, seek public help to identify him

8
World

Joke that cost $2 million: Chinese authorities impose penalty on comedy firm over military pun

9
Diaspora

32-year-old Indian man dies after being hit by car in US

10
Nation

Air India’s Delhi-Sydney flight encounters turbulence; 7 passengers suffer ‘minor sprain’

Don't Miss

View All
Gatka included in National Games
Chandigarh

Gatka included in National Games

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24
Chandigarh

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy
Features

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy

Search for Guru Gobind’s crest plume
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind Singh's crest plume

Top News

SC gives SEBI time till Aug 14 to complete Adani Group probe

SC gives SEBI time till Aug 14 to complete Adani Group probe

CJI Chandrachud-led Bench seeks updated report from market r...

Instil confidence, Manipur Govt told

Instil confidence, Manipur Govt told

Old-timer Sidda or troubleshooter DK? Dilemma stays

Old-timer Sidda or troubleshooter DK? Dilemma stays

Decision in 48 to 72 hours, says Surjewala

Biden busy, Sydney Quad meet off

Biden busy, Sydney Quad meet off

Group leaders to meet on sidelines of G7 summit in Japan

No price rise, Centre’s nod to ~1.08 lakh cr fertiliser subsidy

No price rise, Centre’s nod to Rs 1.08 lakh cr fertiliser subsidy


Cities

View All

Arms smuggling via drones a challenge for security forces

Arms smuggling via drones a challenge for security forces

Paddy transplantation across fence to begin after June 10

PPBM members meet DETC over verification of GST dealers

PSPCL goods stored illegally in pvt godowns seized

NABARD team carries out inspection of schools

CITCO plans to let pvt player run ‘loss-making’ Mermaid

CITCO plans to let pvt player run ‘loss-making’ Mermaid

Southern sectors bear brunt; RWAs for regular inspections

Speeding car kills vendor, injures six

SBSI Airport: April sees highest monthly footfall in 5 years

Jyoti adjudged ‘Student of the Year’ at law institute

15 shanties gutted in Shastri Park slum fire

15 shanties gutted in Shastri Park slum fire

Asst professor arrested for impersonating Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Purse snatcher stabbed to death; 2 held

'Power to L-G to pick aldermen will mean destabilising MCD'

Still in poll mode, CM holds roadshow to launch work

Still in poll mode, CM holds roadshow to launch work

Aggrieved local industrialists fail to meet CM

AAP floods city with event hoardings, faces backlash

Illegal mining in Garhshankar villages

Lt Gen Vijay Nair assumes charge asVajra Corps GOC

Work to revamp city rly station at ~529 crore picks up pace

Work to revamp city rly station at Rs 529 crore picks up pace

Servant decamps with Rs 2.25 lakh, gold jewellery from Sec 32 house

Hit by speeding truck, 13-yr-old student dies

Vigilance Bureau arrests ASI for taking Rs 9,000 bribe

Bookie held for betting on cricket matches

Roads choked, car bazaar hits businesses at Chhoti Baradari

Roads choked, car bazaar hits businesses at Chhoti Baradari

Patiala: Committee protests arrest of members

Scooterist dies in accident

Patiala residents saved over Rs 300cr with zero power bill: Jouramajra

Gurdwara shooting: SGPC to give free legal aid to suspect