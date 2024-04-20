Captain America action director Spiro Razatos comes on board for Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr’s War 2

ANI

International action director Spiro Razatos, best known for his work in Captain America, has been roped in by YRF for War 2, which is headlined by Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr.

A source said, “Award-winning action director Spiro Razatos, who is known for his stunts in blockbuster action films like Captain America: Civil War, Captain America: The First Soldier, Fast X, F9-The Fast Saga, to name a few, will now design and execute an action sequence that will blow people’s minds. He has started working with Ayan closely and has very ambitious plans to give Indian audiences action set pieces that they have never seen before!”

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on Independence Day 2025.

#Hrithik Roshan #United States of America USA