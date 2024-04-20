Captain America action director Spiro Razatos comes on board for Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr’s War 2

International action director Spiro Razatos, best known for his work in Captain America, has been roped in by YRF for War 2, which is headlined by Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr.
A source said, “Award-winning action director Spiro Razatos, who is known for his stunts in blockbuster action films like Captain America: Civil War, Captain America: The First Soldier, Fast X, F9-The Fast Saga, to name a few, will now design and execute an action sequence that will blow people’s minds. He has started working with Ayan closely and has very ambitious plans to give Indian audiences action set pieces that they have never seen before!”
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on Independence Day 2025.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies
Analysts say North Korea's large-sized artillery rockets blu...
Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'
Says Israeli attack on Iran's diplomatic premises constitute...
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...