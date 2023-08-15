Capturing the spirit of struggle, sacrifice and triumph, here are some movies that are an ideal watch this Independence Day

Sheetal

Independence Day is a momentous occasion that celebrates the birth of our sovereign nation. It’s a day of reflection, pride and remembrance. What better way to honour the spirit of freedom than by indulging in some cinematic treasures that beautifully capture the essence of the struggle, sacrifice and triumph of the Indian people? Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a patriot, or simply a lover of great storytelling, these movies are a perfect choice for a day of meaningful binge-watching.

URI

Zee5 (2019)

This movie transports us back to the daring surgical strike carried out by the Indian Army in 2016. With its intense action sequences, commendable performances and patriotic fervour, the film keeps you on the edge of your seat. Vicky Kaushal’s portrayal of Major Vihaan Shergill was widely appreciated.

Raazi

Prime Video (2018)

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, this spy thriller is adapted from the book titled Sehmat. The story revolves around a RAW agent who is married into a Pakistani family. She provides Indian authorities with necessary information against the enemy. Alia Bhatt’s powerful portrayal of a brave Indian woman is commendable. The film’s taut storytelling, heart-wrenching moments, and stunning visuals create an immersive experience.

Rang De Basanti

Netflix (2006)

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Rang De Basanti is a thought-provoking film that interweaves the stories of a group of young Indians with those of the freedom fighter. The movie explores themes of activism, patriotism and sacrifice, as the characters find inspiration in the lives of those who fought for India’s freedom.

Shershaah

Prime Video (2021)

Shershaah is an emotional and gripping tribute that powerfully captures the life of Captain Vikram Batra. With meticulous attention to detail, it takes audiences through the intense journey of a valiant soldier. Siddharth Malhotra’s portrayal is commendable. The film’s seamless blend of action, patriotism and personal moments make it a moving tribute to a true hero.

Lagaan

Netflix (2001)

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Lagaan is an epic sports drama set against the backdrop of British India. The film revolves around a group of villagers who challenge their British rulers to a game of cricket, hoping to escape the oppressive taxes imposed upon them. With a blend of drama, music, and a patriotic undercurrent, Lagaan showcases the power of unity and determination in the face of adversity.

Mangal Pandey: The Rising

Prime Video (2005)

Aamir Khan stars in this historical drama that brings to life the story of Mangal Pandey, one of the key figures in the Indian rebellion of 1857. The film sheds light on the early roots of the struggle for Independence, depicting the bravery and determination of those who were willing to stand up against colonial oppression.

Border

Prime Video (1997)

Based on the true events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, Border, directed by J.P. Dutta, is a war drama that celebrates the valour and sacrifice of Indian soldiers. The film portrays the indomitable spirit of the soldiers who defended their motherland against all odds, making it a great watch on Independence Day.

Gandhi

Jio Cinema (1982)

Richard Attenborough’s masterpiece Gandhi is a biographical film that chronicles the life of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the leader of India’s Independence movement. Portrayed brilliantly by Ben Kingsley, the film takes audiences through Gandhi’s struggles, his philosophy of non-violence, and his unwavering commitment to achieving freedom through peaceful means.

Bhagat Singh

Prime Video (2002)

Bhagat Singh, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, pays a tribute to the revolutionary freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh and his comrades. The film highlights their courage, ideals, and the sacrifices they made in the fight against British colonial rule. It serves as a reminder of the unwavering spirit of those who laid down their lives for India’s Independence.

IB71

Disney+ Hotstar (2023)

This recent release, with Vidyut Jammwal, Niharika Raizada and Anupam Kher as cast members, was about Indian intelligence officers who embark on a mission where the stakes are very high and they can’t afford to fail. They have to come up with a plan against China and Pakistan, as both pose a threat to Indian airspace.