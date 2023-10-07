Car connection

Buying your very own car is one of the best feelings in the world. From being overjoyed and excited to not being able to wait to drive it around, there are many emotions that one goes through. Celebrities talk about their first cars…

Emotional feeling

Surabhi Das

It’s one of the best feelings, especially if that’s your family’s first car. We’ve never had a four-wheeler in our house before, so when I bought our first car it was an emotional feeling. That’s why we call our car Laxmi because it came into our lives like one. Firsts are always unique; no matter how many cars I buy in the future, this one will always be my favourite.

True friend

Dhartti Bhatt

My first car was in Ahmedabad. My mother bought it with her savings. When I moved to Mumbai, I saved money to buy my own car. I was excited. Before buying my second car, we brought the first one to Mumbai and sold it because it was getting old. I’m the only driver in my family. My first car was like a friend to me since childhood. Selling it made me sad and I had tears in my eyes.

Honest take

Farnaz Shetty

My very first car was the i20, which I bought in 20145. I was excited to learn driving, as previously I had a driver. But it did not actually excite me to a very great level, to be honest! Now I have one more car with me.

Special affair

Aadesh Chaudhary

I bought my first car in 2006 while I was working on my first show, ‘Mohalla Mohabbat Wala’. It was a Getz and I liked it a lot. After that, I bought a Captiva, which I loved even more. Its number was 007, and I nicknamed it ‘Captiva Basanti’. I didn’t want to sell it, but there was a small issue. I really cherished that car. Before the Getz, I had a Santro. It feels special to own your own car.

World of possibilities

Prateik Chaudhary

Getting my first car, a Hyundai i20, was an exhilarating experience. The independence and freedom it offered were long-awaited. I couldn’t contain my excitement when I drove it off the lot; it felt like a world of possibilities had opened up. The i20 was more than a mode of transport; it symbolised my hard work paying off. I named it Thunder for its striking colour, representing power and adventure. The joy and excitement of that moment remain cherished memories.

Valuable possession

Simple Kaul

My first car was a Hyundai Accent, and I was excited because I had just learnt how to drive, which was a big deal. The feeling of being in control of your life is powerful. When I bought the car, I was very excited; it was my first valuable possession. Like anyone else, it’s a special feeling. I gradually gained confidence in driving too.

Travel home

Kavitta Verma

I got my first car while I was involved in theatre. My dad gave it to me as a gift. It was a Hyundai Accent. I still cherish it today. After that, I bought a Honda City with my own money. Your vehicle can become like a travel home. I used to call it ‘Chamko Rani’. I believe every vehicle has an unspoken connection that only you can know and understand. My car is like a moving home away from home.

Red is the colour

Ekta Saraiya

I have great memories of my first car. It was a red Swift and I named it ‘Dhanno’. It’s been three years since I parted ways with Dhanno, but it will always remain a special car because it was my first ever. Now, I drive a Kia Sonet and aspire to buy a Fortuner.