‘Carbon copy of Kajol’, fans react as Nysa Devgn turns model for Manish Malhotra at LFW

Chandigarh, March 27
Actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn was the head-turner at the Lakme Fashion Week. The star kid modelled for Bollywood’s favourite designer Manish Malhotra, who shared a stunning photo of Nysa on his Instagram account. In the photo, Nysa is dressed in a gorgeous ensemble from Manish Malhotra’s latest collection Diffuse. He captioned the photo, “Nysa Devgan Gorgeousssssss. The New-Age order joins forces with #Diffuse Tribe.”
A multi-coloured crop top layered with a blazer of the same hues, she teamed it up a thigh-high slit floor-length skirt and opted for high heels. No jewellery, minimal makeup with winged eyeliner being the highlight, Nysa carried the look with aplomb.
Check out Manish Malhotra's post:
View this post on Instagram
Fans couldn’t have missed it. They were quick to shower their love on the star kid. One fan commented, “Shee has got beauty from her mother.. and confidence in her eyes from her father.” Another fan wrote, “Like mother like daughter.” Another Instagram user said, “She is looking soo stunning.” “Omg so beautiful,” reads another comment.
Nysa wasn't among a host of celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, who came together to support Manish Malhotra and his showstoppers Shanaya Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
Janhvi also shared some pictures from the afterparty where Shanaya, Nysa and Manish Malhotra can be seen having fun. Jhanvi called it, “a meal, a debut and a return."
Here's are some happy pictures shared by Janhvi
Born in April 2003, Nysa is Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter. She is currently studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education in Singapore. Before this, she was in Singapore for her schooling. Last year, Nysa celebrated her 18th birthday. And Kajol made dedicated a post of love for her daughter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
On camera: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attacked near Patna
Incident occurred when Chief Minister was paying floral trib...
43-day Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir to commence from June 30
Administration has already started making arrangements for o...
Jaishankar calls on Maldivian President Solih; discusses ‘special partnership’ between the two countries
The two leaders also had a discussion on regional security a...
UT employees to be under central civil services rules: Amit Shah
He said due to these rules, retirement age of the employees ...
Russia-Ukarine War LIVE updates: Russia hits Ukraine's Lviv with cruise missiles as Biden visits Poland
The missile attack shook the city that has become a haven fo...