‘Carbon copy of Kajol’, fans react as Nysa Devgn turns model for Manish Malhotra at LFW

Chandigarh, March 27

Actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn was the head-turner at the Lakme Fashion Week. The star kid modelled for Bollywood’s favourite designer Manish Malhotra, who shared a stunning photo of Nysa on his Instagram account. In the photo, Nysa is dressed in a gorgeous ensemble from Manish Malhotra’s latest collection Diffuse. He captioned the photo, “Nysa Devgan Gorgeousssssss. The New-Age order joins forces with #Diffuse Tribe.”

A multi-coloured crop top layered with a blazer of the same hues, she teamed it up a thigh-high slit floor-length skirt and opted for high heels. No jewellery, minimal makeup with winged eyeliner being the highlight, Nysa carried the look with aplomb.

Fans couldn’t have missed it. They were quick to shower their love on the star kid. One fan commented, “Shee has got beauty from her mother.. and confidence in her eyes from her father.” Another fan wrote, “Like mother like daughter.” Another Instagram user said, “She is looking soo stunning.” “Omg so beautiful,” reads another comment.

Nysa wasn't among a host of celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, who came together to support Manish Malhotra and his showstoppers Shanaya Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Janhvi also shared some pictures from the afterparty where Shanaya, Nysa and Manish Malhotra can be seen having fun. Jhanvi called it, “a meal, a debut and a return."

Born in April 2003, Nysa is Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter. She is currently studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education in Singapore. Before this, she was in Singapore for her schooling. Last year, Nysa celebrated her 18th birthday. And Kajol made dedicated a post of love for her daughter.

