Cardi B drops hints about upcoming album

Washington (US), April 7

Cardi B, the Grammy-winning rapper, commemorated the sixth anniversary of her groundbreaking debut album, ‘Invasion of Privacy’, with a heartfelt post on social media, while also giving fans a tantalising glimpse into her highly awaited second album.

‘Invasion of Privacy’, released in 2018, not only skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart but also clinched a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album in 2019.

The album boasted chart-topping hits like ‘Bodak Yellow’ and ‘I Like It’, both of which claimed the No. 1 spot on Hot 100.

Taking to X on Saturday, Cardi B expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming success of her debut album and dropped hints about her forthcoming project. “6 years ago I released my first album and it broke so many records GAH LEE!!” she wrote.

“6 years later I’m preparing to drop the next one this year... it’s so different from what everyone is expecting and I’m sooo excited,” she continued.

Despite her busy schedule, Cardi B has been steadily teasing fans with snippets of her new music. Her recent single, ‘Enough (Miami)’, accompanied by a visually captivating music video, received widespread acclaim upon its release on March 15.

This followed the drop of her freestyle track, ‘Like What’, just two weeks prior.

Moreover, Cardi B has lent her dynamic energy to collaborations, featuring on the opening track, ‘Punteria’, of Shakira’s latest album, ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’, released on March 22.

While the official release date for Cardi B’s second album remains undisclosed, the cryptic teasers dropped by her have undoubtedly heightened anticipation among fans eagerly awaiting her next musical venture.

