Cardi B's tooth comes off after she chews on a hard bagel

Rapper Cardi B showed off her missing tooth after one of her veneers recently fell out. The Grammy-winning rapper shared a hilarious video on TikTok.
In the clip, Cardi struts around a picturesque outdoor pool in a high-fashion look as a teaser of her upcoming single Enough (Miami) plays in the background and text on the screen reads, “Wait till the end for a surprise.”
The video then cuts to Cardi filming herself while sitting in a chair, before she smiles to reveal the missing tooth.
She explained the ordeal in a separate post shared to her BG Secret Society broadcast channel on Instagram, writing, “Why one of (my) veneers came out chewing on a hard a** bagel?”
Enough (Miami) is set to come weeks after Cardi B released Like What (Freestyle).
