Carol & cookies

Celebs share their Christmas memories and their plans

Kanchi Singh



Song and films

Jackie Vanjari

Christmas is always special to each one of us because of the whole vibe — Santa Claus, Christmas music and films. I would wait for movies like Polar Express. It is important to spend time with family, enjoying the journey of life. Also, don’t forget to bring a smile to the less privileged while you are enjoying your life.

Jackie Vanjari

Celebrate life

Ranaksh Rana

Christmas is the beginning of a new year for me. I spend quality time with my family. I don’t encourage work during holidays or festive times because we work the whole year to be able to be with our family. For me, celebration is important when it is needed.

Festive vibes

Kanchi Singh

For me, Christmas is all about spending time with my family and friends. This time I am celebrating it with my family. During this time of the year there is so much positivity, happiness and joy everywhere. The decorations, the lights, and the festive vibes. In school, we used to celebrate Christmas and get gifts and chocolates. Getting engaged in competitions like decorating Christmas trees is one of the fondest memories. I love going to Mount Mary Church. Every year on Christmas I visit the Church.

Ranaksh Rana

Reliving childhood

Pranitaa Pandit

For me, Christmas is the celebration of joy, love, and togetherness. The best thing about it is that I get a chance to relive my childhood memories. My daughter gets excited for the gifts, chocolates, cookies and all the decorations. When I see her, I remember myself sitting in front of the tree and decorating it.

Pranitaa Pandit

Joy of receiving

Sonal Panvar

I love to celebrate every festival and Christmas is close to my heart. I remember how I used to celebrate it with my friends during childhood. The joy of receiving gifts from your loved ones and having your favourite cakes and cookies without being calorie-conscious is something special about this festival.

Goodies from Santa

Ismail Umar Khan

Christmas has a special place in my heart. I studied at St. Joseph, Khar (Mumbai). I still remember the Christmas carols we used to sing, especially at the school Christmas parties. I remember the goodies we received from Santa Claus. Jesus is known as Isa alai Salaam, according to Muslim belief. He is one of our prophets too.

Ismail Umar Khan
Sonal Panvar

