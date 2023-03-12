Cast and crew have a narrow escape as fire broke out on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

A fire broke out on the sets of the show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, in Film City on March 10. Thankfully, everyone on the sets was able to leave the area. The fire started around 4.30 pm on the ground floor, in an area of 2,000 sq feet, of the studio where the serial was being shot. The cause of the fire is not yet determined. There were no reports of people getting injured.
The show is produced by Cockcrow Entertainment Shaika Films. The production house’s spokesperson released an official statement regarding the same. It said, “A fire engulfed the sets of Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Mein this afternoon. All our employees, artists, contractors and other partners who were present on site are safe. We are working to determine the cause of the incident and the extent of damage and while our immediate priority is the health and safety of everyone, who was on the sets, we will also work towards ensuring that we provide continuity in entertainment.”
