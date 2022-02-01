Cast and crew of ‘ShubhLaabh’ bond over a cricket match

It was an exciting and unconventional day on the sets of Sony SAB’s show Shubh Laabh—Aapkey Ghar Mein. The cast and crew took some time off from the shoot and decided to unwind. What followed next was a very exciting cricket match where the entire crew was divided into two teams, namely the blue team and the yellow team. The riveting cricket match was a refreshing change. Moreover, it was a good bonding opportunity for everyone involved in making the series. With five exciting matches to play, the Blue team emerged victorious as they won three games.

Tanisha Mehta, who essays the role of Shreya in the show, says, “Taking some time off from our regular schedule felt so nice. We usually have very hectic days where the shooting schedule is very long and tiresome. So, it is important to unwind and rejuvenate at times, and I think this was the perfect opportunity to have a gala time. I live for such fun days at work, and it was great being a part of the winning team.”