Catch Abhishek Bacchan’s Dasvi and also Season 3 of popular series Gullak and Abhay on OTT

April 7: Dasvi on Netflix

Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur among others. The story revolves around an uneducated and rustic politician, Ganga Ram Chaudhary (Abhishek Bachchan), who is arrested for a teacher recruitment scam. During his time in prison, he aims to clear his Class 10 exams.

April 4: Final Moments on hayu

Final Moments captures the emotional truth of victims of crime, leading up to their death. Each episode tracks a new investigation and features real footage, pictures and social media posts that shed light on the life of the victim and the crime.

April 7: Gullak Season 3 on SonyLIV

The Mishra family is back to embark upon new chapters in their lives. The show brings to light the everyday experiences of a small town, middle-class Indian family, documented beautifully through interesting anecdotes. The show also stars Jameel Khan.

April 8: All The Old Knives on Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Janus Metz, the film stars Chris Pine, Thandiwe Newton, Laurence Fishburne, and Jonathan Pryce. When the CIA discovers some leaked information that cost more than 100 people their lives, Henry Pelham is assigned to root out the mole.

April 8: Abhay Season 3 on ZEE5

Kunal Kemmu will return as the investigating officer, Abhay Pratap Singh, who has the mind of a criminal and can go to any extent to solve a case. In this new season, Abhay faces a dark force capable of exploiting anyone in the name of a twisted belief. It also stars Asha Negi, Nidhi Singh and Rituraj Singh.