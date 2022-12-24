Celebrate Christmas with Sony BBC Earth’s All Things Sweet

To keep viewers entertained and immersed, Sony BBC Earth has been planning special content line-ups featuring interesting shows throughout the year. Ending 2022 on a sweet note, the channel is running a Christmas special anthology, titled All Things Sweet.
The anthology will run across the channel on December 24 and December 25, 11 am onwards.
Tickling the tastebuds of viewers, Sony BBC Earth’s Christmas special anthology airs Inside the Chocolat Factory series as a visual treat to Britain’s largest chocolate maker where a royal visitor adds to the Christmas fever. Christmas also stands for fun and adventure. One such joyride to explore places is Rick Stein’s Road To Mexico. The series journeys along the coastlines of California into Mexico where vanilla grows and cocoa is harvested.
