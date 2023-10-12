Celebrating Big B's 81st birthday, Anand Pandit dedicates 8,100 trees to the megastar

IANS

As Amitabh Bachchan turns 81, film producer Anand Pandit has partnered with an environmental organisation to create Amitabh Bachchan Grove in celebration of the legend’s birthday on October 11. Pandit has dedicated 8,100 trees to mark the cine icon’s 81st birthday on October 11.

This tribute to the legendary actor has been ideated in synergy with environmental organisation GrowTrees.com and the trees will be planted in the Ramtek region of Maharashtra. The green cover will be called the Amitabh Bachchan Grove and will be integrated into the organisation’s Trees for Tigers project.

#Amitabh Bachchan