Celebrities react to gunshots being fired outside Salman Khan’s house

Gunshots were fired outside actor Salman Khan’s house in Mumbai recently, which seems to have shaken the entire industry. Here is what celebs have to say...

Safety first

Deepali Pansare

Being famous has its pros and cons. Big stars like Salman usually get targeted, but it’s completely unacceptable because at the end of the day they are also humans, and have the right to privacy and safety. I don’t feel unsafe as a celebrity but as a woman, I do sometimes feel that more security is required. When we are out for events, people gather around us to take selfies; most of the times it’s fine, but sometimes things get unmanageable.

Ishaan Singh Manhas

Part of the package

Gulfam Khan Hussain

When you earn fame you get some hate... it’s part of the package. If you get a 100 followers, you end up getting some trolls. It’s been known since long that people who have been adored and put on a pedestal have ended up being hated by some, be it religious leaders, politicians or artistes; everyone who is loved is exposed to hatred.

Ansh Bagri

Jealousy is rife

Saanand Verma

Over the past 15-20 years, a lot has changed. The rise of social media has significantly influenced people’s behaviour, attitudes and thinking. Jealousy is rife because everyone wants to be seen as an actor, artiste or influencer. In the past, the underworld posed a threat, targeting celebrities and extorting money from them. Today, despite changes, there are still challenges at every level, with people competing, feeling jealous and becoming impatient. Digitalisation has made it easier for individuals to create their own narratives, even glamorising criminal activities.

Scary feeling

Simple Kaul

It’s such an unfortunate event. Something like this has made us think why this happened. What is his fault? That he is a celebrity? He doesn’t even have a strong religious viewpoint that would hurt anybody, so I don’t know why this has happened. I feel safe because I am not at that level, but imagine if I was not feeling safe or born in the era when these things were common! It’s a scary feeling.

Shubhangi Atre

Really concerning

Ansh Bagri

It’s indeed very concerning. He’s loved by so many, and it’s scary to think that even with tight security outside his home, such a thing could happen. The fact that someone would shoot outside the home of such a well-known figure is terrifying. It raises worries about the dangers of being famous — you work hard for years to achieve success, only for someone to threaten your safety for money or fame. It’s not just Salman Khan; many other successful people are likely face similar threats.

Saanand Verma

Unfortunate incident

Shubhangi Atre

I was really shocked and surprised when I heard about the incident. I was speechless because we always considered Mumbai to be the safest city to live in. It’s such an unfortunate incident, and I hope it never happens again. I believe the government will take necessary steps to prevent such happenings, but I sincerely hope and wish that nothing like this ever happens to anyone again.

Be cautious

Ishaan Singh Manhas

Being famous isn’t a crime, but it does come with challenges like safety concerns. Mumbai is a big city with its own set of risks. I feel safe most of the time, but incidents like these are reminders that one needs to be cautious. Everyone deserves to feel safe, whether they’re famous or not. It’s unfortunate when personal safety is compromised because of one’s public profile.

