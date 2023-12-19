Celebrities reveal their fan experiences

Celebrities are revered by their fans across the world. Taking a trip down memory lane, celebrities share their memorable fan experiences. Here’s what they have to say…

Mohit Kapoor

Not so pleasant

Yashashri Masurkar

When I gained popularity, we were already into the selfie culture. I think the autograph culture is almost extinct. In my childhood, we used to queue up to take autographs of famous writers. I miss that. It was more personal, less mechanical and respectful too. I was mobbed in Delhi by school kids. The security had to come and rescue me. These days fans don’t give you space. They are demanding and if you protect your personal space like Bhumi Pednekar did, you get criticised.

Shivangi Verma

On right track

Sonal Panvar

I was travelling once in a local train in Mumbai, and back then I used to do small cameos in the TV shows, but somehow people recognised me and there was this woman who wanted to click e a picture with me. I was a little nervous because I never had experienced something like that. I personally prefer autographs and not selfies.

Sonal Panvar

In IFFA corner

Mohit Kapoor

I have had the best experience during IFFA 2023. There is an area near the green carpet, where fans can meet and greet the celebs. I met so many fans and received so much love. I still have a picture which a fan sent me.

Yashashri Masurkar

Shared moments

Shivangi Verma

I had an amazing encounter with a fan in Coorg recently. While I was exploring a local coffee plantation, a fan recognised me and approached me. She pulled out her phone and asked, “Can we take a selfie, please?” I happily obliged. Little did I know that this fan was obsessed about the perfect selfie. She adjusted angles, checked lighting etc. It was both hilarious and heartwarming. The focus has shifted from collecting autographs to creating shared moments through selfies.

Cute encounter

Aadesh Chaudhary

The most memorable fan experience was when I went back to my hometown after doing my first television show. I was walking on the streets when a kid came to me and told his mother ‘I saw him on TV! I want a picture with him!’ It was so cute.” I believe selfies are much more personalised than autographs. Selfies capture the mood.