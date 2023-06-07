Celebrities share their favourite fruits

Smelly but sweet

Sheeba Akashdeep

I absolutely love durian; it’s supposed to be the most smelly fruit on the planet, available mostly only in the far East. It’s not allowed on public transportation or in hotels. But I absolutely adore that fruit. My family refuses to go near me when I want to eat it. Only my mom and I can share a durian.

Aye for aam

Shaan Shashank Mishra

My favourite fruit is mango. In my childhood, I used to go to the farm with my father and grandfather, where there were “aam ke bagiche”. We have different types of mangoes here, and they are all very tasty. This is the season of mangoes, and we cannot stay without eating them. It is rightly said that the mango is the king of fruits.

For freshness

My favourite fruit is watermelon. It is good for your health, especially your digestion. And the colour and the freshness are amazing. Above all, it is totally fat-free and all water. It’s great in the summer, as it is filling and very refreshing.

An apple a day

All fruits are seasonal, but apples are constant. And mangoes are life; I wish they could stay all year.

Shakes & salads

Mohit Malhotra

I never leave out seasonal fruits, and mango is my favourite. There are so many dishes that can be prepared using mangoes. I drink mango milkshakes every day before going to work or in the car. I like to use them in my protein shakes and salads. As much as we all love mangoes, it is important to remember not to overindulge.

Bite of happiness

Every year, I look forward to the mango season since it is my favourite fruit. I enjoy eating mango whole or in smoothies and drinks. On a hot summer day, nothing matches the simple joy of biting into a ripe, juicy mango. My best childhood memory of mango season is having aamras with every meal when I got home from school.

Mangos are the best

Simaran Kaur

There are several recipes that use both ripe and unripe mangoes. I enjoy raw mango panna for its tangy and refreshing flavour. Mangoes come once a year, so you can cheat with your diet.