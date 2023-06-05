Celebrities share their favourite holiday destinations

Breeze and tranquillity

Hansa Singh

Goa is my favourite place to go whenever I need the sun, sand, sea, breeze and tranquillity. It’s the ideal short getaway from Mumbai. For events, vacations, and birthdays, I frequently visit there.

Lure of the snow

Adaa Khan

I enjoy the snow. Manali is one of my favourite places to visit. It is calm, peaceful and serene, and it has some delicious food options. Being close to nature makes me feel rejuvenated.

London it is

Jasmin Bhasin

To work harder as an artist, one needs inspiration. That inspiration for me comes from travel. London’s summer, sunshine and lovely parks are the reasons I adore it. One meets a lot of people from various nationalities, and the city’s diversity has a distinctive feel. I love how serene and joyful it is. On London’s Carnaby Street, there are a few undiscovered cafés and restaurants.

Sun, sand and sea

Chitra Vakil Sharma

I’ve travelled to Leh, Jammu, Delhi, some regions of UP, Punjab, Rajasthan, and the South, but Goa continues to be my favourite place. Goa is India’s paradise, with its sun, sea, sand and food. You just feel relaxed and laid back; you forget about the daily hustle, and you want to enjoy the spirit of Goa, dance to the rhythm of Goan music, sit on the beach and look at the wonderful sea.