Celebrities shower love on Radhika Apte’s latest OTT release Mrs. Undercover

ZEE5 premiered the spy action-comedy Mrs Undercover, starring Radhika Apte and Sumeet Vyas, on April 14. Ever since the release of the movie, many celebrities from the industry have come forward to support the film.

The film has crossed 100 million viewing minutes already and is on its way for more. Celebrities like Shehnaaz Gill, Sania Mirza, Pachi Desai and Shweta Tiwari have praise for it.

Mrs Undercover is a fun and action-packed story of a simple Indian housewife who is a special undercover agent called back on the job after 10 years. Actor Prachee Shah Pandya commented, “I really like Radhika Apte, and the film is very interesting.” Anupriya Goenka added, “Mrs. Undercover is a very different concept—exciting, fun, and thrilling.”