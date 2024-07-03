Celebrities talk about their love for the rainy season, and relive memories of savouring chai and pakoras

Green paradise: Sherleen Dutt
Growing up in Jammu and Kashmir, the monsoon holds a special place in my heart. It’s a time that reconnects me with cherished childhood memories of playing in the rain. What I love most about this season is its ability to transform the landscape into a lush green paradise. Another tradition in our home during the monsoon was enjoying mom’s deliciously crispy pakoras along with hot chai or coffee.
Beautiful feeling: Twinkle Arora
I love monsoon, but not the traffic jams in this season. I have so many memories of monsoons. Once it was raining so beautifully that my mom and I decided to sleep in the hall near the biggest window!
Scoop of life: Sheezan Khan
Rain is always special for me. Since childhood, I love Mumbai in rain. I don’t eat many pakoras, but I definitely go on the road and maybe enjoy an ice-cream. I love getting drenched in the rain.
Joyous childhood: Shaan Mishra
The monsoon is definitely a time to relive childhood memories. As kids, whenever it rained, we would always make paper boats and try to float them in water. We didn’t care about getting wet; we just wanted to enjoy the rain. Our surroundings, the neighborhood, everything felt so alive.
