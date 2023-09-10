Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur “feeling incredibly honoured” as he cooks for First Ladies

ANI

Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur expressed his happiness as he got an opportunity to serve the First Ladies of the UK, Japan, and Turkey at the G-20 summit.

He shared pictures with them on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Feeling incredibly honoured and excited for having this opportunity to serve the First Ladies of the UK, Japan, and Turkey at the G-20 summit. A momentous occasion that I will cherish forever!”

#Instagram #Japan