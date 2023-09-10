Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur “feeling incredibly honoured” as he cooks for First Ladies

Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur expressed his happiness as he got an opportunity to serve the First Ladies of the UK, Japan, and Turkey at the G-20 summit.
He shared pictures with them on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Feeling incredibly honoured and excited for having this opportunity to serve the First Ladies of the UK, Japan, and Turkey at the G-20 summit. A momentous occasion that I will cherish forever!”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20 leaders arrive at Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi
United Nations Secretary-General Guterres and IMF head Georg...
Biofuel alliance to drive green mission
India urges G20 members to join initiative for raising ethan...