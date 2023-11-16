Celebs cheer Team India in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to witness the World Cup semi-final clash between India and New Zealand on Wednesday. He interacted with sports commentator Jatin Sapru, former cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan and former India Team head coach Ravi Shastri. Interestingly, Ranbir came to the stadium wearing a blue colour t-shirt, making him a part of the blue wave that erupted in the stands when the Indian players set foot on the ground. Ranbir also recalled watching MS Dhoni lifting the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy in 2011 at the Wankhede Stadium. Visuals of him watching the iconic match while being seated in the stadium also played on the screen.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Other celebs who were spotted inside the stadium were newlywed actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, wife of Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma, Bollywood actor John Abraham and star football player from England David Beckham. — ANI

John Abraham

Ranbir Kapoor

David Beckham

