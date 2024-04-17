Celebs come out in support of Zeenat Aman’s statement on live-in relationship before marriage

Zeenat Aman recently made a statement in which she said couples should go for a live-in relationship before they tie the knot. She feels that will give them a better picture of how compatible they are and whether they will be able to spend their lives together. She even shared that she gave the same advice to her sons. We asked celebrities about their opinion on the same, and here’s what they have to say.

For a healthy married life

Shivangi Verma

Absolutely, I completely agree. Knowing your partner, even just a bit, before getting married is important for a long and healthy married life. It’s important to understand your partner’s strengths and weaknesses. I totally agree with live-in concept. It’s unfortunate that our society tends to be quite judgmental about couples living together. I don’t see why it’s such a taboo. In fact, I believe it could actually reduce the chances of divorces because it allows couples to learn and understand each other better before getting married. It’s a way for them to strengthen and build a healthier relationship.

Totally agree

Namita Lal

I am a huge fan of Zeenat Aman. Her recent post on couples living together resonates with me. I totally agree with her. I believe that marriage is a commitment and should be entered into when both parties are completely sure, with clear reasons for doing so. Living together provides an opportunity to assess how the other person likes to live. With more and more women becoming financially independent, live-in is now accepted in metros and even in small towns. Legal frameworks around it exist in most countries now. I totally subscribe to that, and kudos to Zeenat Aman for expressing her opinion. I am in total agreement with her.

Change with time

Charrul Malik

Times have changed, and there are more divorces and separations happening now. I don’t have a problem with what Zeenat ji said. She’s known for her strong statements, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Separation and divorce come with problems like depression, police complaints, court battles and even suicides. This is a way to avoid those issues. Although many people might say it goes against Indian culture, we need to change with times. Even in the court of justice, living together grants you equal rights. I don’t see any problem with it; in fact, it’s a solution to many problems people face later on. Zeenat ji made a good point, and I agree with it.

Figure it out

Ankit Bathla

After a couple of failed relationships, I feel it’s not a bad idea to move in together, figure out, and understand each other better. I believe that no amount of time is ever enough to know somebody, but, yes, I think living together is a good option to figure out if people are actually compatible, rather than spending a life together in a toxic relationship or always feeling that you could have saved yourself from the toxicity. So, this is a better option for me.

Save yourself in time

Sara Khan

I completely agree with what she says, as it’s important to know the person’s routine, lifestyle, and nature before you decide to get together. What if he snores (laughs)! Many times, you realise that your choice wasn’t right, and you end up getting divorced. So, to save yourself from that extreme situation, one must know the person and accept all the bad along with the good.

Before you commit

Megha Sharma

She is absolutely right. Living together before marriage is a great idea because it helps you understand whether you can adjust with your partner’s habits and preferences or not. Small differences can lead to conflicts in a relationship. Nowadays, divorce rate is increasing, and it’s essential to know your partner well before committing for a lifetime. It’s important to prioritise our mental peace over societal norms, as, ultimately, our happiness matters the most. Families might have their opinions, but the decision to marry or live together should be solely ours.

Know your partner

Simple Kaul

Of course, that’s what everyone should do. I advocate that. You only get to know a person when you start living with him or her. You know what you are getting into once you share your space with that person.

