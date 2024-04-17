 Celebs come out in support of Zeenat Aman’s statement on live-in relationship before marriage : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • Celebs come out in support of Zeenat Aman’s statement on live-in relationship before marriage

Celebs come out in support of Zeenat Aman’s statement on live-in relationship before marriage

Celebs come out in support of Zeenat Aman’s statement on live-in relationship before marriage


Zeenat Aman recently made a statement in which she said couples should go for a live-in relationship before they tie the knot. She feels that will give them a better picture of how compatible they are and whether they will be able to spend their lives together. She even shared that she gave the same advice to her sons. We asked celebrities about their opinion on the same, and here’s what they have to say.

For a healthy married life

Shivangi Verma

Absolutely, I completely agree. Knowing your partner, even just a bit, before getting married is important for a long and healthy married life. It’s important to understand your partner’s strengths and weaknesses. I totally agree with live-in concept. It’s unfortunate that our society tends to be quite judgmental about couples living together. I don’t see why it’s such a taboo. In fact, I believe it could actually reduce the chances of divorces because it allows couples to learn and understand each other better before getting married. It’s a way for them to strengthen and build a healthier relationship.

Totally agree

Namita Lal

I am a huge fan of Zeenat Aman. Her recent post on couples living together resonates with me. I totally agree with her. I believe that marriage is a commitment and should be entered into when both parties are completely sure, with clear reasons for doing so. Living together provides an opportunity to assess how the other person likes to live. With more and more women becoming financially independent, live-in is now accepted in metros and even in small towns. Legal frameworks around it exist in most countries now. I totally subscribe to that, and kudos to Zeenat Aman for expressing her opinion. I am in total agreement with her.

Change with time

Charrul Malik

Times have changed, and there are more divorces and separations happening now. I don’t have a problem with what Zeenat ji said. She’s known for her strong statements, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Separation and divorce come with problems like depression, police complaints, court battles and even suicides. This is a way to avoid those issues. Although many people might say it goes against Indian culture, we need to change with times. Even in the court of justice, living together grants you equal rights. I don’t see any problem with it; in fact, it’s a solution to many problems people face later on. Zeenat ji made a good point, and I agree with it.

Figure it out

Ankit Bathla

After a couple of failed relationships, I feel it’s not a bad idea to move in together, figure out, and understand each other better. I believe that no amount of time is ever enough to know somebody, but, yes, I think living together is a good option to figure out if people are actually compatible, rather than spending a life together in a toxic relationship or always feeling that you could have saved yourself from the toxicity. So, this is a better option for me.

Save yourself in time

Sara Khan

I completely agree with what she says, as it’s important to know the person’s routine, lifestyle, and nature before you decide to get together. What if he snores (laughs)! Many times, you realise that your choice wasn’t right, and you end up getting divorced. So, to save yourself from that extreme situation, one must know the person and accept all the bad along with the good.

Before you commit

Megha Sharma

She is absolutely right. Living together before marriage is a great idea because it helps you understand whether you can adjust with your partner’s habits and preferences or not. Small differences can lead to conflicts in a relationship. Nowadays, divorce rate is increasing, and it’s essential to know your partner well before committing for a lifetime. It’s important to prioritise our mental peace over societal norms, as, ultimately, our happiness matters the most. Families might have their opinions, but the decision to marry or live together should be solely ours.

Know your partner

Simple Kaul

Of course, that’s what everyone should do. I advocate that. You only get to know a person when you start living with him or her. You know what you are getting into once you share your space with that person.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Zeenat Aman


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

BJP announces 3 candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab; fields ex-IAS officer Parampal Kaur from Bathinda

2
India Patanjali advertisements case

Ramdev, Balkrishna tender apologies ‘in person' with folded hands; Supreme Court says ‘you are not off the hook’

3
Punjab

AAP announces 4 more candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, fields Muktsar’s MLA Kaka Brar from Ferozepur

4
Haryana

Lok Sabha poll: Former Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala’s mother Naina Chautala, singer Fazilpuria in JJP’s 1st list of candidates

5
India

IAF’s older surviving fighter pilot, Squadron Leader Dalip Singh Majithia, dies at 103

6
Delhi

ASI shot dead, another injured after man opens fire on Delhi's busy flyover; accused then kills self

7
India

1,016 candidates clear UPSC exam, Aditya Srivastava secures top rank

8
Haryana

Rohtak’s Pragati Verma secures 355th rank in UPSC exam

9
India

Explainer: Move over El Niño, La Niña is coming, weather-wise, what to expect

10
Punjab

Punjab Police crack Nangal VHP leader murder case, arrest 2 terror operatives

Don't Miss

View All
Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Top News

PM Modi is champion of corruption: Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi is champion of corruption: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi alleges electoral bonds scheme is the biggest '...

ED arrests four more persons in money laundering case against Hemant Soren

ED arrests four more persons in money laundering case against Hemant Soren

With these arrests, the total number of people taken into cu...

US reacts to PM Modi's 'killing terrorists in their homes' remark

US reacts to PM Modi's 'killing terrorists in their homes' remark

In an interview, Rajnath Singh said if Pakistan's intention ...

List steps taken to curb lynching, cow vigilantism: Supreme Court to state govts

List steps taken to curb lynching, cow vigilantism: Supreme Court to state govts

‘Habibi welcome to Dubai’: Singer Rahul Vaidya stranded in knee-deep water shares video as heavy rain lashed UAE

‘Habibi welcome to Dubai’: Singer Rahul Vaidya stranded in knee-deep water shares video as heavy rain lashed UAE


Cities

View All

Burning of waste heaps goes on unabated in Amritsar

Burning of waste heaps goes on unabated in Amritsar

Amritsar MC razes illegal colony near Central Jail

Amritsar: After getting Congress ticket, Gurjeet Singh Aujla gets a rousing welcome on arrival from Delhi

Jallianwala anniversary: ‘British feared repeat of 1857 mutiny’

Drugs seized from peddlers destroyed

INDIA VOTES 2024: To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

Being farmer, will raise their issues in Parliament: Gurmeet Singh Khuddian

It’s party’s call, but want to fight from Bathinda: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Fire alarm: Tagore Theatre not fire-safe

Fire alarm: Chandigarh's Tagore Theatre not fire-safe

Congress trouble far from over, more leaders quit posts

Chandigarh: Education Dept to crack down on unsafe vehicles ferrying schoolchildren

Poll promise of free treatment special gift for elderly: BJP Chandigarh candidate Sanjay Tandon

BJP manifesto’s focus on youth, poor, farmers: Jitender Pal Malhotra

L-G pens open letter to CM, slams govt over water crisis

L-G pens open letter to CM, slams govt over water crisis

Delhi cop shot dead by man before he kills self

Delhi records minimum temperature of 20.8 deg C, strong surface winds likely during day

Kejriwal playing ‘victim card’: LoP

Four get life term for killing cop in 2012

Youth’s murder case cracked, 3 held in Jalandhar

Youth’s murder case cracked, 3 held in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: PCS officer Dr Gurleen 30th in UPSC exams

6 hurt as tipper, car collide head-on

INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP puts speculations to rest, fields Anita Som Prakash from Hoshiarpur

Vijay Sampla may quit BJP; removes ‘Modi ka parivar’ from his ‘X’ account

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ashok Parashar Pappi is AAP candidate from Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ashok Parashar Pappi is AAP candidate from Ludhiana

Emergency ward continues to grapple with staff crunch, inadequate infrastructure at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Just 1% of wheat crop on 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana DC conducts surprise inspection at mandi, issues notice to officials

Widow raped in lawyer’s cabin, man arrested

Police step up security around walled city for Navratri festival

Police step up security around walled city for Navratri festival

46,793 MT wheat arrives in Patiala

Balraj Sahni memorial lecture held

Hotels offer discount to voters

Patiala lad ranked 340th