Celebs mark Gudi Padwa in Mumbai

Tamannaah Bhatia and director Madhur Bhandarkar celebrated the auspicious festival of Gudi Padwa on Saturday on the sets of their upcoming film ‘Babli Bouncer’. The team was seen dressed in traditional attire as they wished fans and celebrated Maharashtrian New Year. Besides Tamannaah, the film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles. The movie is set to release this year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Meanwhile, for Gudi Padwa, Shraddha Kapoor was also seen in a traditional Nauvari saree that holds a special meaning. Talking about the festival, Shraddha Kapoor says, “With Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navratri and Ugadi, I look forward to starting the New Year on a happy, optimistic and a positive note. I started my day with some homemade Maharashtrian food, some of which I also took with me to the sets for my team.” She also shared pictures in Nauvari saree on social media. — TMS