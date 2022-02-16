Celebs mourn the demise of director Ivan Reitman

Producer-director Ivan Reitman passed away in his sleep on February 12 in Montecito. He was 75. Ivan was known for successful movies such as Meatballs, Stripes, National Lampoon’s Animal House, Space Jam, Up in the Air and the blockbuster Ghostbusters, to name a few.

Many celebrities took to social media to mourn his demise. Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted a long note saying that working with ‘Ivan was heaven for me’. The actor wrote, “Spending the last few years working with him on Triplets, and once again seeing his passion and genius up close, was a joy. Just last week, I was talking about how excited I was to be on sets again with Ivan this fall.”

Danny DeVito wrote, “My friend of 50 years has passed away and I am very, very sad. He was a kind and loving man, who, from the first moment we met nearly 50 years ago, exhibited warmth, love and kindness, and amazing contributions to the entertainment industry.”

Ghostbusters star Ernie Hudson wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the loss of Ivan Reitman. Truly a great man and filmmaker...” — TMS