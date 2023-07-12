Celebs pray for those affected by floods in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Rains lashed various parts of Himachal Pradesh, leading to huge loss to infrastructure. Videos of the devastation caused by the heavy rains have been circulating on social media and many celebs have expressed solidarity with the people.

“Praying for Himachal. For decades it has been my abode for months every year. I have seen it getting overloaded and crumbling due to unregulated growth. Many cities including Shimla are waiting to collapse one day,” tweeted filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri.

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who hails from Himachal, and has built a home for her and her family in Manali — one of the worst affected areas of the state — shared on her Instagram story, “Important information: Do not travel to Himachal Pradesh …. It is on high alert because of continuous rains… Coming days will see many landslides and flooded rivers even if rain stops, please avoid visiting Himachal in this rainy weather.” She also warned, “Situation is not good in the Himalayas. Nothing unusual though. This is how it is in rains after all it’s the mighty Himalayas not some joke, but stay where you are. Not a good time to be adventurous please.”

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a similar post: “For the past several years, I have been warning that if we continue to play with nature, we will have to pay a heavy compensation for it. Greed must have an end somewhere.”

