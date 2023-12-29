Celebs remember Rajesh Khanna on his birth anniversary

On Rajesh Khanna’s birth anniversary today, celebs talk about their favourite Rajesh Khanna movie and who do they think has come close to replicating his level of success in the film industry.

Blessed soul

Somy Ali

I believe that no one has come close to the love, recognition, and stardom that Rajesh Khanna was blessed with throughout his career. I can never forget watching his movies as a child, whether it was Anand, Jaanwar or Souten. As for my favourite film of his, it’s tough to pick one because I cherish all of them. If I had to choose, it would have to be Anand. Those who comes closest to matching Kakaji’s larger-than-life persona, in my opinion are Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. All said and done, anyone can be famous, but no one can be Rajesh Khanna.

Unparalleled glory

Ismail Umar Khan

When you talk about Rajesh Khanna, all his super-hit songs come to my mind, Mere sapno ki rani kab aayegi tu, Jhoota hai tera vaada, Dil ko dekho chehra na dekho and Accha toh hum chalte hain. I have watched all his super-hit movies. Rajesh Khanna has bests to Bollywood. My childhood’s favorite movie was Haathi Mere Saathi. When I grew up and revisited Anand, he made me cry again. Ittefaq was also a brilliant film. He was the first superstar of Bollywood. I believe his success was unparalleled. The comparison doesn’t work for me; Rajesh Khanna was known for romance, while the next superstar was known for action.

One and only

Rajesh Khanna is the one and only superstar of the country. The only superstar who gave more than 15 back-to-back hit films from 1969 to 1971. One movie that broke all records was Haathi Mere Saathi. His dialogue delivery was magical. Dialogues like “Pushpa, I hate tears” or “Babumoshai zindagi badi honi chahiye, lambi nahi” resonate even today. I can’t pick just one movie that is close to my heart. But I can name a few like Anand, Roti, Aradhna, and Avtar. Definitely, his success was unparalleled, and most certainly no one has come close to his magnificence.

Unique contribution

Arushi Nishank

To be honest, I liked all of his movies but the one I really loved the most is Anand. Rajesh Khanna’s success was unparalleled during his peak career, and he enjoyed an unprecedented fan following. His unique charm, acting, and the ability to connect with the audience contributed to his superstar status. While other actors have achieved great success, it’s challenging to directly compare their careers with his. I would conclude by saying Rajesh Khanna’s contribution to Indian cinema is unique, and his legacy as the first superstar continues.

Rohit Choudhary

No one can fill the void

Kiran Khoje

He stood as a superstar in his era, and even today, watching his films brings immense joy. Personally, I hold a deep admiration for movies like Anand, Bawarchi, Amar Prem, Kati Patang and Haathi Mere Saathi. These films have a timeless quality. The songs and dialogues from his movies resonate with me. His movies are not just sources of entertainment but also carriers of profound messages. No one can fill the void left by Rajesh Khanna in the world of cinema.