Celebs shower love on new parents Bharti Singh, HaarshLimbachiyaa

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are over the moon, as they have embraced parenthood by welcoming a baby boy!
Bharti and Haarsh took to their social media handles and announced the arrival of the new member. Soon after, celebrity friends from television industry, including Arjun Bijlani, Jay Bhanushali, Anita Hassanandani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mouni Roy and many more, sent congratulatory messages.
Rahul Vaidya commented, “OMG can’t wait to see … congratulations @bharti.laughterqueen @haarshlimbachiyaa30.” Aditi Bhatia wrote, “Omg congratulations sooooo happy!!! Cannot wait to see the little one”. Anita Hassanandani wrote: “Yaaayyy congratulations.” Priyank Sharma extended multiple red hearts and Amruta Khanvilkar stated, “Ohhhhh myyyy gawddddd.”
