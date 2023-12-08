Celebs talk about nepotism in the entertainment industry

Talent matters
Mohit Malhotra
I really believe no matter what people say about nepotism, eventually it’s the talent that really sustains you. We have seen in the past that there are many star kids who have not been able to make it in Bollywood, irrespective of their contacts and connections. I think only people with talent have been able to sustain.
Providing opportunities
Megha Sharma
Nepotism exists; it’s not only about this industry, it’s everywhere. For instance, if my father is running a business and the need arises for someone to handle it, he would consider someone within the family, like my cousin or my brother. This is what we call nepotism because it’s about providing opportunities to family members when there’s a chance for growth. I believe using the nepotism card to disregard someone’s merit in business is not fair.
Competence factor
Angad Hasija
I don’t feel nepotism is a significant factor. I believe it’s just an excuse to vent out frustration when someone is not getting work or when they perceive that others have obtained opportunities in a certain way. In my view, if a big producer today is working on their show or film, they won’t compromise at all by relying on references or favouring someone they know, unless they genuinely believe that person is the right fit for the role. Auditions exist for a reason! It’s all about competence and suitability for the role in the industry, just as in any other business.
Closed circle
Charrul Malik
It’s easier for someone in Bollywood or TV to enter the industry if they come from a filmy background. Just like a doctor’s child becomes a doctor, an engineer’s child becomes an engineer, in the film industry, children often follow in the footsteps of their actor or director parents. It’s quite common to see a whole bunch of actors and directors in the industry who are related. The industry seems like a closed circle, where actors are often from families with a history in acting, and the same goes for directors. It’s a cycle that continues, and it’s prevalent without the need for an external Godfather. It’s a noticeable trend, and many actors and directors in the industry come from families with a cinematic history.
Family business
Rinku Ghosh
Nepotism is a little over-hyped word. I take it as a family-run business. Any family will give the next generation a chance to run the legacy. Now it depends on the kid’s talent to take the legacy forward or not. Have you noticed that in South India, the entire industry is run by star kids? And they are doing so well, and the same people love them who talk against nepotism. Ultimately it is always the talent, sincerity and hard work that counts.
First step
Supriya Khan
No industry is nepotism-free. Of course, talent and destiny matters but reference plays an important role as the first step to showcase yourself. As a creative and producer, I will always have my family and friends as my first choice. It will offer me a chance to work in a comfortable atmosphere and within a stipulated budget.
