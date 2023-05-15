Celebs talk about the importance of mental health and how it should be a priority

Be grateful

Rishina Kandhari

We can become mentally ill in the same way that we get physically ill. One can seek the help of specialists. Morning walks, yoga, and meditation, all forms of regular exercise, have proven to be effective treatment for mental health issues. Other than this, having a healthy eating routine and getting enough sleep are important. You can also listen to soft music, cultivate a hobby, or talk to your close friends and family members to gain emotional support. Always be grateful for your life!

Seek help

Nikhil Nanda

Mental health issues must be discussed openly, and one should not shy away from seeking help. We should be kind to people who face mental health issues. Awareness should be created that counselling is not a taboo. For me, yoga and meditation are a very big part of my daily routine, and help me remain calm and peaceful. There is always a solution, and we should have the will to work for it.

Trust the universe

Hansa Singh

A calm mind is the source of all happiness. Living in a chaotic world with all the pressure and competition leads to stress. I also have many issues in life. But over the years, learnt how to be calm amid chaos. As stress won’t get me an answer, I just need to know the problem; once known, I just look and work for the solution. I don’t like to rush things. I trust the universe. Everything happens at the right time. People with depression should voice it out. Reading good books helps a lot.

Being calm

Megha Chakraborty

It is very important to take care of your mental health. We focus on a healthy lifestyle and fitness, but we forget about the mind. No matter how healthy your lifestyle is, you wouldn’t see that effect on your body if mentally not healthy. If you are depressed and stressed and working-out daily, you still won’t get the desired results until you are happy from within. Being calm and mentally stable is very important. I try to keep myself calm whenever I get frustrated and stressed. One should try to talk it out and share it with family or close ones, as it can relieve stress. I often go to a spa or get a massage done because it’s a stress buster. You can play games, dance, meditate or listen to music to keep stress under control.

Manage situations

Aadesh Chaudhary

A person who is emotionally stable always feels vibrant and truly alive, so he or she can manage emotionally challenging situations with ease. One must also be physically fit in order to be mentally strong. My best habit is an early morning walk, apart from yoga and exercises. Eat healthy food and sleep well.

Rest is important

Simaran Kaur

I get up early, as it gives me time to connect with myself and find inner calmness. I like to read occasionally and listen to soothing music. I don’t use my phone while I am going to sleep to avoid distractions. Your performance will be better no matter what you are doing if you rest both mentally and physically. In the 21st century, mental health is becoming a more pressing issue. Not everybody receives the assistance they require.

Remain happy



Sheeba Akashdeep

Mental health should be a priority. If you need help, then seek it. There are many professionals available who will give you the right kind of help, online or offline. If you see somebody struggling with something, help out, as mental health issues are real. I definitely feel that professionals should be a part of the picture sooner rather than later. I personally do yoga, work-out, and listen to music. I try to keep myself happy. There is a lot that disturbs your mental peace on a day-to-day basis. Having friends is good for your cognitive health.

Part of life

Ssudeep Sahir

I am a positive person inherently, so I don’t get bogged down easily. Moreover, highs and lows are part of life. We have to take it in the stride. My family is always there to support me. I really advice people to not keep things pent up inside, but rather talk to friends and family.