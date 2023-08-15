Celebs talk about their favourite freedom fighter, and patriotic films

Woman power
Karishma Raj Soni
One patriotic film that I have seen repeatedly is Karma. The song Har karam apna karenge ae vatan tere liye melts my heart. My favourite freedom fighter is Jhansi Ki Rani, as she was a true warrior and a woman of strength.
Born free
Aditya Deshmukh
Our ancestors shed a lot of blood so that we could live freely. I am blessed to have been born in a free nation. I really love these films —Legends of Bhagat Singh, Rang De Basanti, Shaheed, and Veer Savarkar.
Honouring the sacrifices
Aradhana Sharma
Independence Day is a day to honour the sacrifices of those, who paved the way for our country’s independence and to celebrate the shared identity that binds its citizens together. I love is Rang de Basanti. I am a Bhagat Singh follower.
Family history
Monika Bhadoriya
Both my grandparents were freedom fighters, and they told me so many stories about traumatic those times were for us. She, Sushila Devi Bhadoriya, passed away last year, and she’s my favourite freedom fighter.
Shining bright
Sumit Khetan
Independence Day is the reminder of a nation’s journey from oppression to liberation and a testament to the resilience and sacrifice that paved the path to freedom. Cinematic narratives like Lagaan and Rang De Basanti are more than just movies; they are reflections of the spirit that courses through the veins of a nation. And among the freedom fighters, Subhas Chandra Bose’s legacy shines bright.
Hero worship
Khushdeep Bansal
I believe that on Independence Day, we celebrate the vision that leaders like Arvind Ghosh, Mahatma Gandhi, and Sardar Patel had for building a strong nation under a native economic system. I like all those movies in which patriotism is portrayed, similar to a film like Mission Majnu, where Indian heroes protect the country from external attacks even while staying outside India.
