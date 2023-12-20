Celebs talk about what they think of violent content on OTT and films

Animal is breaking records but the film has a lot of violence as well. Even on OTT, murder and violence sequences have increased. Celebs talk about what they think of such content.
Need censorship
Ismail Umar Khan
Youngsters loved Kabir Singh too, but I feel Gen Z is more mature than our generation. They can differentiate between reel and real. Yes, there should be some kind of filter or censor for OTT. Some series are too gross, in terms of violence, crime, abusive language and sex. Recently, I watched some series. I don’t want to name it. It had an interesting plot but there was too much bloodshed which put me off.
Keep children away
Sheeba Akashdeep
Films with a plenty of action and violence are doing extremely well. People seem to like it as a genre. There are different kinds of people. Some are violent and perhaps the voyeur in us likes to watch how bad a person can get. Films do inspire behaviour. They do influence youngsters’ minds. I don’t think anyone should show children such films. Until they are taught the right from wrong and what a make-believe world is all about.
Tread carefully
Sherleen Dutt
Films like Animal’s popularity raises important questions about the impact of such content on diverse audiences. It’s crucial to consider the potential consequences of consuming excessive violence in the name of entertainment. It may be rooted in a complex blend of curiosity, thrill-seeking, and the escapism that entertainment provides. However, it’s essential to tread carefully, particularly when catering to a wide age group.
Just a film
Anupama Solanki
It’s just a film. If someone stops making violent movies, will violence end? Every human being has Ram and Ravan inside and that’s why we are appreciating violence and peace both. We love Baghban and we love Animal and KGF movies also.
Serious concern
Angad Hasija
Movies like Animal and Kabir Singh can shape how guys see themselves. Even if these movies are fun to watch, they support old-fashioned ideas about what guys should be like and even encourage bad behaviour. This can slow down the progress of women’s rights and feminism. We need to take these issues seriously.
